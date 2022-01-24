PROPOSED new custom home construction available for pre-sale. The home will look similar to the exterior home picture, but will have some new design features so it’s not a copy-cat home. Similar Property Located at: 1 Cheyenne, Laurel MT 59044 Description: One-level floor plan is 2059sqft, 3-bedroom and two bath on a 4ft raised crawlspace with a three car garage on 2.04 acres. Community well, septic included plus 1 legal share of the White Horse Ditch Canal Co for lawn and garden. The $600,000 is for a medium-high end finished home including granite countertops, quality cabinets, windows, solid wood doors, custom trim package w/craftsman home accents, kitchen appliances, etc. This is a combination lot/home which will ONLY be sold with a contract in place for a home built by J. F. Konoske (the lot by itself is not for sale). Please contact the owner/builder with any questions!
0 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $600,000
