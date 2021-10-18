Views of the Crazy and Snowie Mountains!! So many improvements have been made to this property. 40' x 60' shop with a well for Water 1.5 GPM, electricity, and sewer are finished. Septic is designed for a 3 bed 2 bath home, but the drain field is only set up for a 1 bed/1 bath. You can use the current home pad site or finish part of the shop interior for living space, but either way, the property is ready for you to live there NOW! Fiber optic internet, NO HOA, and NO CCR's. Natural ponds can be developed for year-round enjoyment. Most of the property is already fenced. Bring your animals! "Please do not disturb property owners who currently live inside the barn in their rv”. An agent must accompany you onto the property.
0 Bedroom Home in Lavina - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man in his 50s has admitted to raping a teenage runaway in July 2020 after encountering her walking alone while he was on his way home after…
The property is listed for sale at $14.75 million.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
-
- 8 min to read
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
A portrait tattoo from Tim Nava while he was at United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, used to cost his clients about $50.
A University of Montana computer science professor has been put on paid leave pending an investigation spurred by reporting by the Montana Kaimin.
Kanye West’s ranch is now for sale, symbolizing the likely final page in the hip-hop and fashion mogul’s saga in Cody.
The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell.
Gabby Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming.
- Updated
DILLON — A judge sentenced 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore to 40 years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Tuesday for strangling an older boyfriend to death in a rental home they shared here.