0 Bedroom Home in Lavina - $220,000

Views of the Crazy and Snowie Mountains!! So many improvements have been made to this property. 40' x 60' shop with a well for Water 1.5 GPM, electricity, and sewer are finished. Septic is designed for a 3 bed 2 bath home, but the drain field is only set up for a 1 bed/1 bath. You can use the current home pad site or finish part of the shop interior for living space, but either way, the property is ready for you to live there NOW! Fiber optic internet, NO HOA, and NO CCR's. Natural ponds can be developed for year-round enjoyment. Most of the property is already fenced. Bring your animals! "Please do not disturb property owners who currently live inside the barn in their rv”. An agent must accompany you onto the property.