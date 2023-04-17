Throughout Montana, nurses help provide the baseline of care in our communities. Serving at the front line for public health, there’s no overstating their importance and significance of the care they provide. After all, it’s unlikely you’ll get through your whole life without needing a nurse. They are everywhere. They work in schools, hospitals, clinics, in-home care, nursing homes and sometimes virtually. Aside from a parent, family member or caregiver, there isn’t anything in the world more reassuring during an injury or illness than a nurse by your side.