Throughout Montana, nurses help provide the baseline of care in our communities. Serving at the front line for public health, there’s no overstating their importance and significance of the care they provide. After all, it’s unlikely you’ll get through your whole life without needing a nurse. They are everywhere. They work in schools, hospitals, clinics, in-home care, nursing homes and sometimes virtually. Aside from a parent, family member or caregiver, there isn’t anything in the world more reassuring during an injury or illness than a nurse by your side.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care is a celebratory section celebrating 10 nurses nominated by the communities at large. The nurses featured share similar characteristics: compassion, empathy, patience and being a jack-of-all-trades, to name a few. The public was encouraged to nominate nurses who exemplified those traits and made a difference in the lives of others.
Join us in celebrating these nurses and their unwavering dedication during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2023. It’s an entire week dedicated to the professional nurse – honoring them for delivering the best compassionate care each and every day.