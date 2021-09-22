Special storefront on main street in Absarokee with great opportunity to live in apartment plus have visibility for main street business coupled with an extra lot in back for parking, garden or work space. Bring your creative mind for this 3,600 sf building includes 1300 sf in office space and 2,280 sf in apartment living area, warehouse space and garage/workshop area with newer overhead garage door and skylight for sunshine. Previously a Flower shop.Crafts person or artist needing large space for production. Alley access. 15,820 sf lot that extends beyond the alley with an existing cement pad. The extra lot area is currently rented for parking to the neighbors. There is an updated 3/4 bath and a kitchenette with a pantry. Heating is EBB in the front and gas shop, ceiling mounted furnace, additionally there is a gas forced air furnace to heat the back.City water and sewer.
1 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $259,000
