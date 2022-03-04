This adorable tiny home is situated on a small lot in Bearcreek Montana. Just minutes from Red Lodge, this perfect little cottage offers budget friendly living with proximity to all the recreation you could imagine. Rinnai on demand hot water heater, a full size bath tub, wall heaters and an electric fireplace in the bedroom are just a few of the amenities you can look forward to in this forward thinking economical getaway. City services eliminate the worry for the necessities. Cash only.
1 Bedroom Home in Bearcreek - $139,900
