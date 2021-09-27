 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $1,339,000

The Phoenix Ranch is a perfect place for anybody wanting piece and quiet. This 80 ac property boost views of the Crazy Mountains, Yellowstone River, the Absarokee Beartooth Mountain Range, end of the road privacy, and adjoins a 160 ac State Land. The home is 1840 SQ/Ft with master bedroom, his and her master baths and master walk in closets. Spacious kitchen with top of line appliances, granite countertops, and custom cherry cabinets. The Timber frame home has gas fire place, wrap-around covered deck overlooking the mountains. The property has 4 great producing wells. The barn is perfect for horses, cattle, and has a studio for extra guest. The property has the seasonal Cox Creek running through it. Whitetail, Mule Deer, Antelope travel through the ranch. The grass consists of Alfalfa grass mix, perfect for wildlife. Walk or ride horses down to the Yellowstone River via the State Land.

