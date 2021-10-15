 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $114,900

This tiny house has nothing more than everything you need- It’s an updated cute house that is set back privately on a long lot. New LVP flooring, paint, countertop and stainless appliances. Fenced yard, large shed could be small workshop, laundry area for stackable units, off-street parking.

