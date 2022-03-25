 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $148,000

Need a condo? How about one that's centrally located right in the heart of downtown Billings? This condo could be a great investment property, a college student's first home away from home or simply the perfect place for that person who likes to be in heart of it all. From shopping, great restaurants, walking paths, and easy access to all travel options, this trendy condo is checking all the boxes. Inside you find plenty of storage, heated concrete floors, high ceilings that allow amazing light to flow through the oversized windows and rooms. There's also an en-suite, a walk-in closet and a laundry room. Topped off with a secured parking lot and building it's so worth the look! Please come see for yourself.

