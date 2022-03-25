Need a condo? How about one that's centrally located right in the heart of downtown Billings? This condo could be a great investment property, a college student's first home away from home or simply the perfect place for that person who likes to be in heart of it all. From shopping, great restaurants, walking paths, and easy access to all travel options, this trendy condo is checking all the boxes. Inside you find plenty of storage, heated concrete floors, high ceilings that allow amazing light to flow through the oversized windows and rooms. There's also an en-suite, a walk-in closet and a laundry room. Topped off with a secured parking lot and building it's so worth the look! Please come see for yourself.
1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $148,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new documentary from Montana PBS seeks to tell the story of the Montana Freemen in a way that nobody else has done.
A Billings teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex.
Billings police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night and ended with one suspect in custody and another at large.
A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including meth and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills for distribution admitted to traffick…
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium, a landmark events hub on Broadwater Avenue in midtown Billings, is under contract to be sold.
An Ekalaka man was killed and teen injured in a rollover crash outside of his hometown early Saturday morning.
A teenager was killed in Powder River County and two people were injured after a wreck on U.S. Highway 212 earlier this month.
A Reed Point man is facing federal charges alleging that he attempted to coerce a minor into sex.
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.