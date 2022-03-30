Don't miss this cozy home in a great historical neighborhood near Highland Park! This cute, cottage style home has been tastefully updated throughout and has aged beautifully. The galley style kitchen opens into a the dining room with great windows and natural light. Additional room off of the living room could be used for storage, office or craft room - a great space to personalize just for you! Bathroom is ensuite to the master bedroom with access to the utility room. Spacious fenced yard with a well for watering. The cute shed is great for extra storage. Come take a look!
1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $150,000
The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.
Jamal Bets His Medicine, age 2, is believed to be the youngest ever to be diagnosed with Churg-Strauss Syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune disease.
Editor's note: This story updated the picture for Bubba Bergen. The previous photo was of Liam Romei.
Country artist Jonah Prill will play his new song "Fire It Up" on "American Song Contest," which airs live on NBC at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28.
This year’s race for the Billings School District 2 board is something this community hasn’t seen in a long time.
A Billings teacher will spend the next 10 years in prison for trying to coerce a minor into sex.
Billings School District 2 trustees have called for a special board meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s policy on admitting students over age 19.
Billings Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.