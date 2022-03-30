 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $150,000

Don't miss this cozy home in a great historical neighborhood near Highland Park! This cute, cottage style home has been tastefully updated throughout and has aged beautifully. The galley style kitchen opens into a the dining room with great windows and natural light. Additional room off of the living room could be used for storage, office or craft room - a great space to personalize just for you! Bathroom is ensuite to the master bedroom with access to the utility room. Spacious fenced yard with a well for watering. The cute shed is great for extra storage. Come take a look!

