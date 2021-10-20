1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $85,000

Great rental or investment property! 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Detached garage and fenced yard. Good sized kitchen and combo laundry/full bathroom. Quick access to downtown and west end.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Great rental or investment property! 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Detached garage and fenced yard. Good sized kitchen and combo laundry/full bathroom. Quick access to downtown and west end.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man in his 50s has admitted to raping a teenage runaway in July 2020 after encountering her walking alone while he was on his way home after…
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
The property is listed for sale at $14.75 million.
No public school classes will be held statewide on Thursday and Friday due to the annual educator conferences.
A portrait tattoo from Tim Nava while he was at United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, used to cost his clients about $50.
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
The suit claims the city has long known the intersection at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane was dangerous and didn’t meet state roadway safety standards.
SCL Health today announced that Jen Alderfer has been named president of the Montana Region and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Billings Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at Lake Elmo State Park.
“These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved, or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC," a hospital spokesperson said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.