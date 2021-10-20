 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $85,000

1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $85,000

1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $85,000

Great rental or investment property! 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Detached garage and fenced yard. Good sized kitchen and combo laundry/full bathroom. Quick access to downtown and west end.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News