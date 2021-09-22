1 Bedroom Home in Billings - $95,000

This cute little cottage is just a skip to Dehler Park and the hospitals. Would be a great investment property - renter has been there for many years and wishes to stay. Recent updates include some new siding, roof & H2O in last couple years, laminate flooring in kitchen and bath. Items that belong to renter and do not convey include: refrigerator, stove, shower head and open closet rack in bedroom. Home is very full with renter's personal belongings. RENTER REQUESTS MASKS BE WORN DURING SHOWINGS...Thank you!