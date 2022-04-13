1 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $143,500

This quaint 1930's rancher sits on a quiet street lined with mature trees and a fenced backyard. It is walking distance to schools, parks and shops. Natural light is abundant throughout this charming 1 bedroom plus a bonus room downstairs. Furnace was replaced in 2011 and water heater in 2017. It has a beautiful wood front deck for getting your day started with a cup of coffee or relaxing on in the evenings. Home is being sold AS IS. It has an oversized insulated one car garage with ample attic storage. Perfect place for a garden directly behind it. Garage also has a nice attached covered patio. Don't miss out on this perfect home for you.