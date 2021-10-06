1 Bedroom Home in Broadview - $125,000

Wide Open Spaces! This country cottage on approximately 26 acres sits just outside of Broadview, MT, only 30 minutes from Billings and close to numerous hunting and fishing opportunities. 1 bed (could be 2), 1 full bath with original hardwoods in parts of the home. Kitchen is very functional but needs a range/cooktop. Newer upgrades in bathroom include tile flooring, vanity and tub surround. Multiple outbuildings and shed to use for storage or projects. Home has tons of potential!