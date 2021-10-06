1 Bedroom Home in Broadview - $125,000

 Skip to main content
Wide Open Spaces! This country cottage on approximately 26 acres sits just outside of Broadview, MT, only 30 minutes from Billings and close to numerous hunting and fishing opportunities. 1 bed (could be 2), 1 full bath with original hardwoods in parts of the home. Kitchen is very functional but needs a range/cooktop. Newer upgrades in bathroom include tile flooring, vanity and tub surround. Multiple outbuildings and shed to use for storage or projects. Home has tons of potential!

