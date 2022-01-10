Imagine living 2 miles from Yellowstone National Park! Rare market find in this cabin in Silver Gate, Montana! Recreational opportunities abound in the Cooke City/Silver Gate area including hunting, fishing, skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, horseback riding, ATV and SxS trails. This cabin is situated between Beartooth highway and Soda Butte Creek between Cooke City and Silver Gate. Includes bedroom, living room, and dining room furniture in the sale. A true 4 season cabin, heating provided by electric baseboard or wood stove. Come check out your next vacation property!
1 Bedroom Home in Cooke City - $489,900
