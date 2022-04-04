An opportunity to grab a piece of history with updated amenities. This cabin was updated in the late seventies to add the addition of a loft bedroom with jetted tub and additional fixtures. Sitting on approximately 1 acre and located in the unincorporated town of Fishtail MT you have access to some of the best fly fishing and hunting south central Montana has to offer. Only 37 minutes to Red Lodge for skiing, less than 30 minutes to the Stillwater or Yellowstone rivers for fly fishing and whitewater rafting, and 1 hour to Billings Intl. Airport. This could be your new home away from home.
1 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $314,900
