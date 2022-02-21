Bring your toys and enjoy the West Rosebud valley and views of the Beartooth Mountains! You are centrally located for hiking to Mystic Lake & the Rosebud trails, hunting, fishing, and 4 wheeling. This great getaway is just over an hour drive to Billings. This property is nearly 4 acres and already divided into 2 parcels. The 32 x 56 shop includes a kitchen and bathroom. Attached to the shop building is a 12 x 24 living area. There are window treatments and a deck outside the living area. The finished living area is 288 sf. The shop has 3 overhead doors (10 x 10, 8 x 8, 7 x 8) and 1 walkout door. The building has 200 amp service, 60 gpm well, and a private septic system. RV padsite. The property is fenced with a gate. You are part of a 3 lot subdivision and surrounded by a third generation ranch. On a county maintained school bus route, closest community is Fishtail.
1 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $329,000
