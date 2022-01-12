 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $399,000

1 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $399,000

1 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $399,000

This is a beautiful 1 acre downtown Fishtail lot nestled among the park across the street from the General Store and a stones throw from the Cowboy Bar and Supper club. There is a warm and welcoming iconic log/stone lodge with 2 bathrooms and woodstove. There is a one room old school Montana log cabin and a beautifully patinad old woodshed. Currently leasing a mobile home month to month this unique property has limitless potential. This is a fabulous location on the way to West Rosebud and Nye, with endless outdoor and wildlife adventures to be explored. These are some of the most breathtaking views Montana has to offer along with daily bucket list experiences. Step back in time and host world class vacations, hunting and fishing trips or even weddings in a quaint small town that is heavily trafficked for a taste of "The Last Best Place." Don't miss your chance to develop unrestricted.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

0 Bedroom Home in Billings - $100,000

0 Bedroom Home in Billings - $100,000

A unique opportunity to redo something that is already here, or remove everything and start over. This unique set up is for sure one of a kind…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News