1 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $399,000

This is a beautiful 1 acre downtown Fishtail lot nestled among the park across the street from the General Store and a stones throw from the Cowboy Bar and Supper club. There is a warm and welcoming iconic log/stone lodge with 2 bathrooms and woodstove. There is a one room old school Montana log cabin and a beautifully patinad old woodshed. Currently leasing a mobile home month to month this unique property has limitless potential. This is a fabulous location on the way to West Rosebud and Nye, with endless outdoor and wildlife adventures to be explored. These are some of the most breathtaking views Montana has to offer along with daily bucket list experiences. Step back in time and host world class vacations, hunting and fishing trips or even weddings in a quaint small town that is heavily trafficked for a taste of "The Last Best Place." Don't miss your chance to develop unrestricted.