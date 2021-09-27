1 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $525,000

MUST SEE- Fishing Lodge.3000 sq ft main lodge has a kitchen to die for to feed your guest .and a living quarters for owners or managers. The Big Horn cabin has 580 sq ft three twin beds and a bathroom.-The four plex 1536 sq ft 2 full beds and bath.- Laundry/ storage cabin 456 sq ft . One RV hook up. 2.7 acres lots of room to build more cabins and RV hookups. The World famous Big Horn river is under 2 miles away. Live close to the Bighorn and have a lodge or an Air BNB. This is the place for someone that loves fishing and can work remotely from their business and earn extra income from the fishing on the Bighorn River.