1 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $625,000

A Montana hunting & fishing paradise! Privately located, fully furnished, turnkey lodge near the world famous Big Horn River. Minutes away from rippin' lips @ the popular 3 mile fishing access. Enough Pheasant & waterfowl to sink a battleship! This beautiful piece of Montana is a 2.7 acre property consisting of; A 3000 sq ft main lodge, boasting a huge kitchen, upper living quarters, screened patio, office/shop space and a large recreation/banquet area. A small cabin of 580 sq ft with three twin beds, kitchen and full bathroom. A four plex cabin of 1536 sq ft, each unit with 2 beds and a bathroom. A laundry/storage cabin of 456 sq ft. One RV hook up. Water treatment system/well. Plenty of room for more expansion. The cash flow potential of this property is as wild as the beautiful landscape. Airbnb? VRBO? Personal residence? Private club? Cooperate retreat? Shwack shack? Take your pick!