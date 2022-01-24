A Montana hunting & fishing paradise! Privately located, fully furnished, turnkey lodge near the world famous Big Horn River. Minutes away from rippin' lips @ the popular 3 mile fishing access. Enough Pheasant & waterfowl to sink a battleship! This beautiful piece of Montana is a 2.7 acre property consisting of; A 3000 sq ft main lodge, boasting a huge kitchen, upper living quarters, screened patio, office/shop space and a large recreation/banquet area. A small cabin of 580 sq ft with three twin beds, kitchen and full bathroom. A four plex cabin of 1536 sq ft, each unit with 2 beds and a bathroom. A laundry/storage cabin of 456 sq ft. One RV hook up. Water treatment system/well. Plenty of room for more expansion. The cash flow potential of this property is as wild as the beautiful landscape. Airbnb? VRBO? Personal residence? Private club? Cooperate retreat? Shwack shack? Take your pick!
1 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Laurel contractor pleaded guilty Friday to a series of fraud charges in Yellowstone County District Court.
A man walking his dog on the West End of Billings Friday evening told police he found an unclothed body in a ditch.
A man wanted on felony drug charges remained in custody Thursday after leading U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement on a chase before barri…
Firefighters battled a blaze inside the new drop-off facility at the Billings landfill Wednesday afternoon. The fire caused extensive damage t…
The search for 26-year-old Sidney woman, Katelynn Berry, has been suspended following the discovery of human remains Thursday morning near Sidney.
Residents were startled when they turned on their faucets and discovered coffee and cola-dark water pouring out.
At least 50 people gathered to memorialize 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed in an altercation on Monday.
A Billings Police officer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday following an off-duty weekend incident at a casino that turned violent,…
The 15-year-old boy who died after being shot during an altercation at Castle Rock Park in Billings Sunday morning has been identified as Khoe…
The Montana Renaissance Festival has outgrown ZooMontana and will move to the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds the first weekend in June.