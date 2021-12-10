 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $119,000

1 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $119,000

1 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $119,000

Off the grid home on 20 acres. Views, views, views! Lots of temporary out buildings (tack shed, sheep shed, horse shelters). Fenced with cross fenced pasture. Home needs some repair. Use this as a guest cabin and build your dream home where you can see the great view. Electrical power poles are on the property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News