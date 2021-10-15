 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $125,000

1 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $125,000

1 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $125,000

Small house (537 sq. ft.) on a large lot (10,819 sq. ft.) is zoned Residential Limited Multi-Family which will allow 4 units on the lot (See Supplements for Designs). Located just west of the light off of Main Street and the I-90 North Exit. Quiet neighborhood with great accessibility to the town, the area and the interstate. The house is rented, please do not bother the tenants.

