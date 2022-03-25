Great potential in this cute bungalow home. Front sun porch leads into bright open living room/dining area with built in hutch, bedroom has ceiling fan and direct access to bathroom, cute kitchen, enclosed back porch with door to fenced yard. All situated on 6300 SF lot with central business district zoning that could allow for various future potential uses. Property is being sold as is. Sq Ft may not reflect enclosed front and back porch.
1 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $142,500
