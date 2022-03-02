Own a historic piece of Red Lodge! Original 1930s sheep ranching cabin on full corner lot in the midst of renovation up for sale. Contractor is the reknowned Brad Logan Logworks Exterior log completion to include chink and sealed prepaid by seller. Original fir flooring. Meticulous attention to detail on logwork. Medical situation has rendered seller unable to see project to completion. Your opportunity to showcase the history of Red Lodge Previous inspection available 1940s photos available Offered as is, price firm.
1 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Property for sale at the junction of the Powder and Yellowstone rivers would provide an ideal site for the creation of a Lower Yellowstone River State Park, ranging in size from 45 to 700 acres.
Montana’s U.S. senators gave a mixed response Friday to news of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s selection.
The Billings public school board is moving closer to finalizing construction plans and improvements to Daylis Stadium at Senior High School.
The record-breaking cold that settled over Billings this week is the kind of cold that can freeze bare skin in minutes. And for those experiencing homelessness, frostbite and hypothermia are a major concern.
Those living in counties with low to medium levels of severe COVID have been given the go-ahead to ditch the masks at the door. But for Montan…
A Billings man pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to stabbing a man in the South Side over the weekend.
Deploying U.S. soldiers to Ukraine received strong opposition from Montana’s Congressional delegation Thursday, as lawmakers reacted to the Ru…
A shooting put at least one man in the hospital, and left a portion of South 32nd Street cordoned off by police early Tuesday afternoon.
Letter: "The off-duty behavior by this officer and his companions doesn’t inspire much confidence about their on-duty performance."
The Billings police chief will hold a public forum next week as the city faces a rise in violent crime and at least one officer faces an investigation for off-duty misconduct.