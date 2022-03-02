1 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $225,000

Own a historic piece of Red Lodge! Original 1930s sheep ranching cabin on full corner lot in the midst of renovation up for sale. Contractor is the reknowned Brad Logan Logworks Exterior log completion to include chink and sealed prepaid by seller. Original fir flooring. Meticulous attention to detail on logwork. Medical situation has rendered seller unable to see project to completion. Your opportunity to showcase the history of Red Lodge Previous inspection available 1940s photos available Offered as is, price firm.