Charming two-story cottage with historic character and fantastic updates to the home. This home is located just a short walk from downtown Red Lodge, just over 6 miles from Red Lodge Mountain, and in a quaint historic neighborhood. The home has been tastefully renovated to maintain the historic charm while incorporating in modern necessities. Some of the renovations include new flooring, paint, kitchen remodel, and heating system. The lot has trees, darling gardens, stone walkways, a firepit, and a large fenced backyard. The deck is the perfect place to unwind at the end of a summer day or curl up by the antique 1910 fireplace and get cozy while the snow falls outside.
1 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New developments have risen in a bankruptcy case that has shaken the small business community in Great Falls.
Caldera chronicles: Why drilling the Yellowstone volcano to stop eruptions or generate power is a bad idea
-
- 3 min to read
Drilling is often suggested as a means of preventing Yellowstone from erupting. It seems like a reasonable idea, but the volcano doesn’t work that way.
Half of the project is scheduled to come online in late 2022. Colstrip stakeholder Puget Sound Energy has contracted for the first 350 megawatts of the project’s capacity.
Billings police investigate a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on South frontage Road at 4:30 a.m. Friday. The accident occurred around 1 a.m.
Editors note: This story has been updated to clarify dates and the defense's strategy.
- Updated
Car-hauler wreck in icy conditions Thursday morning sends Mercedes SUVs rolling around I-90.
Fifteen wolves have been hunted in two wolf management units directly north of Yellowstone National Park so far this winter, and wolf trapping…
The man killed Friday in Billings after a Jeep struck him near South Billings Boulevard and the South Frontage Road has been identified.
Two people are in custody after leading Montana Highway Patrol on a pursuit outside of Lockwood on Tuesday.
- Updated
Nothing in my three decades as a photojournalist could have prepared me for the gut punch I got on the morning of December 2 as I crested the hill before Seilstad’s cattle sheds on Highway 81, about seven miles east of this town.