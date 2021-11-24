Charming two-story cottage with historic character and fantastic updates to the home. This home is located just a short walk from downtown Red Lodge, just over 6 miles from Red Lodge Mountain, and in a quaint historic neighborhood. The home has been tastefully renovated to maintain the historic charm while incorporating in modern necessities. Some of the renovations include new flooring, paint, kitchen remodel, and heating system. The lot has trees, darling gardens, stone walkways, a firepit, and a large fenced backyard. The deck is the perfect place to unwind at the end of a summer day or curl up by the antique 1910 fireplace and get cozy while the snow falls outside.
1 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $315,000
