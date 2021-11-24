 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $315,000

1 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $315,000

1 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $315,000

Charming two-story cottage with historic character and fantastic updates to the home. This home is located just a short walk from downtown Red Lodge, just over 6 miles from Red Lodge Mountain, and in a quaint historic neighborhood. The home has been tastefully renovated to maintain the historic charm while incorporating in modern necessities. Some of the renovations include new flooring, paint, kitchen remodel, and heating system. The lot has trees, darling gardens, stone walkways, a firepit, and a large fenced backyard. The deck is the perfect place to unwind at the end of a summer day or curl up by the antique 1910 fireplace and get cozy while the snow falls outside.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News