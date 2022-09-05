Unbelievable property with nearly a half mile of river front property on Rock Creek. This property is only minutes from the highway and downtown Roberts, but secluded and vast. You wont find a better location! The land is irrigated throughout with 4 water rights and has been a strong producer. There are beautiful trees along the property, great views of the mountains, lots of level land to build, a pond, and more! The house is a beautiful cabin like home with tall ceilings and spectacular custom light fixtures, unique tile work and lots of natural light. There is a 2 car garage, a large shop, a guest bunk house, and sauna as well. The property consists of three lots all with water access. This could be the opportunity of a lifetime.
1 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $1,900,000
