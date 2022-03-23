1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $129,900

Hard to find investment opportunity. Living space with business opportunity attached. This living space with retail space attached affords the opportunity to have housing and operate a business in the same space. One bedroom one bath living space with large living and dining area located on the second floor. Possibilities for renovation of the remaining space are endless. Multi-family option (ask agent for details). The two buildings would be great as is or add a coffee shop/latte stand (a definite need). New city ordinance allows use as a residential rental. Easily add 2 additional living spaces (ask agent for details. Property being sold as is. Inventory shown is part of an operating business. Inventory negotiable, (ask agent for details).