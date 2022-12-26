 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $419,900

1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $419,900

DREAM CABIN in MONTANA! This magnificent 20 acre property in Delphia Pines outside of Roundup, MT, has a bunkhouse and a darling cabin with a front porch overlooking open pasture, sage bush, and pine timber, where you'll enjoy watching the deer and antelope play. The property has good fencing all around, great for horses or other livestock. The well located on the property produces fantastic water (625 ft). The cabin has beautiful wood flooring, a full bath and custom kitchen cabinets. You won't be disappointed! And the bunkhouse has a nice storage room in addition to more room for kids or guests. There are covenants and restrictions for this stunning property. All the properties around it are beautiful and at least 20 acres for each lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana coal mine owner sues BNSF

Montana coal mine owner sues BNSF

Ships waiting for the coal deliveries in B.C. billed NTEC more than $15 million in demurrage charges. NTEC alleges that it lost $150 million in revenue as a result of shipping issues.

BPD arrest South Side homicide suspect

BPD arrest South Side homicide suspect

Melvin Joseph Prettyontop, 24, was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News