1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $419,900

DREAM CABIN in MONTANA! This magnificent 20 acre property in Delphia Pines outside of Roundup, MT, has a bunkhouse and a darling cabin with a front porch overlooking open pasture, sage bush, and pine timber, where you'll enjoy watching the deer and antelope play. The property has good fencing all around, great for horses or other livestock. The well located on the property produces fantastic water (625 ft). The cabin has beautiful wood flooring, a full bath and custom kitchen cabinets. You won't be disappointed! And the bunkhouse has a nice storage room in addition to more room for kids or guests. There are covenants and restrictions for this stunning property. All the properties around it are beautiful and at least 20 acres for each lot.