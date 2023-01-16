 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $435,000

1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $435,000

Welcome to this one of a kind, off the grid, rustic cabin just minutes north of Roundup! Bring your solar panels to stay off grid or bring in electricity to this amazing slice of heaven situated on 142 fenced acres with a drilled well that produces 15gpm. Property borders nearly 3,000 acres of BLM land with hunting opportunities. Alkali Creek runs through the northern part of the property. Level pasture land for easy handling of livestock. Easy access right off of Highway 87, yet still gives a private and secluded feel in the timbered areas. Call today to view!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News