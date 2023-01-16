Welcome to this one of a kind, off the grid, rustic cabin just minutes north of Roundup! Bring your solar panels to stay off grid or bring in electricity to this amazing slice of heaven situated on 142 fenced acres with a drilled well that produces 15gpm. Property borders nearly 3,000 acres of BLM land with hunting opportunities. Alkali Creek runs through the northern part of the property. Level pasture land for easy handling of livestock. Easy access right off of Highway 87, yet still gives a private and secluded feel in the timbered areas. Call today to view!
1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 77-year-old woman with dementia had been missing since she walked away from her Green Acres Drive home on the far west end of Billings Sunday night.
“The kids are essentially parentless now,” said Chavez. “This terrible thing touches a lot of lives. We just don’t have any words for it.”
Billings Police have named the man involved in the Sunday carjacking homicide and home invasion where he shot the homeowner during a birthday party.
A Billings man accused of raping a teenage girl last month will make his initial appearance in court Friday.
The man killed Sunday in an apparent carjacking that preceded a seven-hour standoff in midtown Billings has been identified.
"He has a criminal history that is impossible to summarize in less than an hour," the prosecutor told the judge.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Firefighters waited before entering the house after several small explosions were heard.
Billings family was holding a birthday party when gunman barged in Sunday night