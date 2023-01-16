1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $449,500

Secluded 160 acres located in the Bull Mountains with great access, lot of good grass, Abundant Wildlife with outstanding Elk Habit, Turkeys, Deer. Excellent hunting opportunities, this property Borders a full section of Montana State land. The State Land is land locked with access on the west property. Outstanding wildlife habitat. Many good buildings site with Outstanding view in all directions, Excellent water well, Electricity to the well and cabin. New one room cabin. Just installed new high speed Fiber Optic internet service