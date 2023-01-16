Secluded 160 acres located in the Bull Mountains with great access, lot of good grass, Abundant Wildlife with outstanding Elk Habit, Turkeys, Deer. Excellent hunting opportunities, this property Borders a full section of Montana State land. The State Land is land locked with access on the west property. Outstanding wildlife habitat. Many good buildings site with Outstanding view in all directions, Excellent water well, Electricity to the well and cabin. New one room cabin. Just installed new high speed Fiber Optic internet service
1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $449,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 77-year-old woman with dementia had been missing since she walked away from her Green Acres Drive home on the far west end of Billings Sunday night.
“The kids are essentially parentless now,” said Chavez. “This terrible thing touches a lot of lives. We just don’t have any words for it.”
Billings Police have named the man involved in the Sunday carjacking homicide and home invasion where he shot the homeowner during a birthday party.
A Billings man accused of raping a teenage girl last month will make his initial appearance in court Friday.
The man killed Sunday in an apparent carjacking that preceded a seven-hour standoff in midtown Billings has been identified.
"He has a criminal history that is impossible to summarize in less than an hour," the prosecutor told the judge.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Firefighters waited before entering the house after several small explosions were heard.
Billings family was holding a birthday party when gunman barged in Sunday night