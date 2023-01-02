1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $450,000

Equestrian paradise just outside Roundup, MT! 73.95 acres of fenced land features a homey one bedroom and one bath open concept cabin. The sizeable covered porch is perfect for enjoying the breathtaking Montana views year round, no matter the season. Take advantage of living in the cabin while building your dream home. Includes 20 acre dry land hay field and two man-made berms to catch rain water. Bring your horses and enjoy the privacy, seclusion and scenic views.