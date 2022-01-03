1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $475,000

Beautiful views and lots of opportunities on nearly 75 acres just 2 miles outside of city limits! On clear days you can see three different mountain ranges. The nearly 40 acre plateau has been previously hayed with several horses on the property. This property also features a cozy cabin with propane, septic, and water from the property's well. Several seasonal ponds that fill in rainy spring. Foundation started for a 40x70 quonset. No HOA!