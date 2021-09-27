1 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $895,000

Your Montana sanctuary awaits! Newly built cabin and multiple buildings on your secluded forest in the Bull Mountains, only 35 minutes from Billings International Airport. The property spans 37 acres of pine groves, grassy meadows and hilltop bluffs, all on a private, gated road. The main cabin was built in 2020 with energy efficiency top of mind. A wood stove easily heats the home in winter, but a propane forced air furnace is ready for back-up. Excellent insulation keeps the house cool in summer temps, but central air can help on the hottest days. In addition to the main house, a bunk cabin with running water is a superb retreat space for guests. The tool shed is your hub for all new construction on the land. No building permits required! Just septic and an electrical inspection in this county. A good well means plenty of water for future expansion. Fiber optic cable coming soon!