1 Bedroom Home in Shawmut - $79,000

Experience the big skies of Montana with endless views and an opportunity to make it your own. This little red cabin on 20 acres combines roughing it with the luxury of heat and running water. You'll have views of the Crazy Mountains, a HUGE fenced, irrigated garden, chicken coop, plus hunting, hiking, swimming and fishing with Deadman's Basin Reservoir less then 20 minutes away. Sale includes generators, solar panels, log splitter, assorted building materials, truck and snow plow. Water sourced from natural spring and pumped to 1500gal cistern. Cabin is 560 sf, buyer to verify.