1 Bedroom Home in Silvergate - $965,000

This well maintained historic property lies on the NE Entrance of Yellowstone National Park with year around access in the quaint and charming town of Silver Gate. This property is a half acre of serenity with the Soda Butte Creek wrapping around. The large new windows allow for the enjoyment of the mountain views galore! Cabin has a bonus loft with ladder access. This is a fantastic opportunity for a unique property that is a well established vacation rental with new roof, updated septic and whole house propane back-up generator.