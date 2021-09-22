 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Silvergate - $965,000

1 Bedroom Home in Silvergate - $965,000

1 Bedroom Home in Silvergate - $965,000

This well maintained historic property lies on the NE Entrance of Yellowstone National Park with year around access in the quaint and charming town of Silver Gate. This property is a half acre of serenity with the Soda Butte Creek wrapping around. The large new windows allow for the enjoyment of the mountain views galore! Cabin has a bonus loft with ladder access. This is a fantastic opportunity for a unique property that is a well established vacation rental with new roof, updated septic and whole house propane back-up generator.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News