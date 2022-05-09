 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $160,000

1 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $160,000

Your opportunity to have a cabin/home in the center of Central MT hunting country. This 1 bedroom 1 bath home has radiant floor heating and cooling and new kitchen. Located a block from the public pool, across from the post office and a block from the new multi-million dollar community center you are centrally located to everything you need. Price includes the two adjacent lots with small bunkhouse. Large tracks of BLM land nearby for access to trophy elk hunting make this a must have.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News