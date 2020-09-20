136 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported Sunday in Montana; active cases at 2,335 statewide

Sunday morning in Montana another 136 COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death were reported, bringing the statewide active case total to 2,335 and the total number of people who have died to 157.
Over the last two weeks 40 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Montana.
A week ago Sunday the state had an active case total of 2,056 and two weeks ago the statewide active case total was at 1,904.
Since March, 10,299 people are confirmed to have had COVID-19 in Montana. Of those people, 7,807 are considered recovered, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The recent death was in Yellowstone County, where 57 people have now died as a result of COVID-19 related illness, according to the county health department.
RiverStone Health issued a press release Sunday morning with some information about the person who died.
On Friday, Sept. 18, a man in his 70s died at a Yellowstone County hospital "of COVID-19 related illness," according to the press release.
Statewide 104 people were hospitalized Sunday morning. The total number of people in Montana hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 570.
Another 1,963 tests were recently processed, bringing the total number of Montana tests to 203,813.
Yellowstone County added the most cases Sunday with 44. The county has an active case total of 764 compared to 793 last Sunday and 781 two weeks ago.
Cascade County added four cases for 267 active compared to 186 last Sunday and 174 two weeks ago.
Rosebud County added 26 cases for an active case total of 229 compared to 295 last Sunday and 218 two weeks ago.
Flathead County reported another 37 cases for a total of 214 active cases compared to 129 last Sunday and 149 two weeks ago.
Big Horn County added no new cases for an active case total of 108 compared to 128 last Sunday and 135 two weeks ago.
Other counties with new cases reported by the state Sunday include:
- Glacier with six (37 active)
- Gallatin with four (66 active)
- Roosevelt with four (99 active)
- Park with two (14 active)
- Valley with two (eight active)
- Custer with one (26 active)
- Fergus with one (five active)
- Lewis and Clark with one (24 active)
- Meagher with one (16 active)
- Musselshell with one (seven active)
- Sanders with one (four active)
- Silver Bow with one (67 active)
According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported for Sunday's cases is as follows:
County
Gender
Age Range
Date Reported
Cascade
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
09/19/2020
Custer
M
80-89
09/19/2020
Fergus
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
0-9
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
0-9
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
60-69
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
10-19
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Flathead
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Glacier
M
10-19
09/19/2020
Glacier
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Glacier
F
80-89
09/19/2020
Glacier
F
60-69
09/19/2020
Glacier
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Meagher
M
80-89
09/19/2020
Musselshell
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Park
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Park
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Roosevelt
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Roosevelt
F
70-79
09/19/2020
Roosevelt
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Roosevelt
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
80-89
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
50-59
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
50-59
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
10-19
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
10-19
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
0-9
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
0-9
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
0-9
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Rosebud
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Sanders
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Silver Bow
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Valley
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Valley
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
0-9
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
10-19
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
0-9
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
80-89
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
09/19/2020
Yellowstone
M
70-79
09/19/2020
