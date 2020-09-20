136 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported Sunday in Montana; active cases at 2,335 statewide

Sunday morning in Montana another 136 COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death were reported, bringing the statewide active case total to 2,335 and the total number of people who have died to 157.

Over the last two weeks 40 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Montana.

A week ago Sunday the state had an active case total of 2,056 and two weeks ago the statewide active case total was at 1,904.

Since March, 10,299 people are confirmed to have had COVID-19 in Montana. Of those people, 7,807 are considered recovered, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The recent death was in Yellowstone County, where 57 people have now died as a result of COVID-19 related illness, according to the county health department.

RiverStone Health issued a press release Sunday morning with some information about the person who died.

On Friday, Sept. 18, a man in his 70s died at a Yellowstone County hospital "of COVID-19 related illness," according to the press release.

Statewide 104 people were hospitalized Sunday morning. The total number of people in Montana hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 570.