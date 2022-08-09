 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
143 roosters euthanized after deputies bust illegal cockfighting event in California

LOS ANGELES — More than 140 roosters were euthanized after Riverside County sheriff's deputies busted an illegal cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley, authorities said.

At around 10:36 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a call about an illegal cockfighting gathering on Troth Street. When deputies arrived at the home, 200 people scattered, and 143 birds were found caged throughout the property, many of them dead or severely injured, Sgt. Patrick Samosky said in a statement.

John Welsh, a Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesperson, described the scene as chaotic when deputies arrived. People were scrambling away from the property in attempt to escape, and some of the bird cages were crushed in the stampede, he said.

Welsh said all 143 birds needed to be euthanized because the department "cannot adopt out such birds as they are valuable and they would almost always end up back in a cockfighting ring."

"These birds are bred to be fighting birds," Welsh said. "So you can't take these 143 birds and put them on a farm. They're just going to peck each other to death."

Welsh said some of the birds found still had fighting blades strapped around their bodies and wings with plumbers tape, which posed additional dangers to animal control officials attempting to capture them.

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 U.S. states.

