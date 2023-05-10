A 17-year-old stole a vehicle in Billings and led authorities on a chase last week before being arrested in Springdale, according to Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg.

“We received a call from the owner of an Expedition that was stolen in Billings,” said Ronneberg. “They were able to track their vehicle, and they called because it was crossing into Sweet Grass County.”

Deputies attempted to intercept the vehicle and stop it, but the driver reportedly refused to stop.

It was a potentially dangerous incident, the sheriff said.

“He was weaving in and out of traffic at varying speeds and doing 70 to 90 miles an hour,” Ronneberg said of the juvenile.

The pursuit ended in Springdale, where the suspect vehicle was disabled by spike strips.

“He stopped a little under half a mile away from where they spiked him,” Ronneberg said.

The driver was arrested without incident, Ronneberg said. The sheriff's office has recommended the driver face a felony vehicle theft charge and a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The driver was taken to a juvenile detention center in Billings, Ronneberg said.

More charges may be sought in the case, he said.

The county attorney’s office will decide whether to seek the juvenile’s prosecution in the adult court system.