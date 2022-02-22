19-year-old accused of driving while high before fatally striking motorcyclist in downtown Billings

A 19-year-old is facing a homicide charge, accused of running a red light and striking and killing a motorcyclist in downtown Billings in August.

Andrew David Sherod faces a single count of vehicular homicide while under the influence in the Aug. 28, 2019, death of 43-year-old Joshua Jeffers, of Billings.

When police arrived, Sherod's white Ford Ranger was stopped in the grass northwest of the intersection and appeared to have struck a tree, charges state. A motorcycle was under the truck and Jeffers' body was on the ground on the driver's side.

Two witnesses named in court documents told police Sherod ran a red light heading west through the Sixth Avenue North intersection with North 31st Street.

One witness told police Sherod had been stopped next to her “a few lights back” and that he’d revved his engine, trying to entice her to race him, charges state. She told police she declined to race, but that she was in the lane next to him and saw the light on North 31st Street was yellow as Sherod drove through the red light on Sixth Avenue North.

Sherod gave a statement to police, saying he down-shifted midway through the block leading up to the intersection in an attempt to “time the lights” and avoid having to stop, charges state. He said he did not know what color the light was as he entered the intersection, and only remembered seeing the motorcyclist pulling in front of him, according to charges. Sherod told police he didn’t remember hitting the motorcyclist, but did remember rolling around on the ground and several people talking to him, although he could not remember what they said.

Jeffers was not wearing a helmet, police said.

One witness told police he saw Sherod strike the motorcyclist and then get out of his truck, stumble around and collapse in the street. The witness told police he thought the driver was drunk.

In addition to giving a statement, Sherod agreed to give a blood sample. Sherod told police he was not drunk or high, but that he had smoked “one or two bowls of marijuana in the past couple days” so it would still show up in his blood, charges state.

An officer taking Sherod’s statement said he didn’t detect any smell of alcohol, or any other indication Sherod was drunk, charges state.

Sherod’s blood test at the Montana State Crime Lab showed he had 7.2 ng/mL of THC in his blood. Montana’s legal limit is 5 ng/mL, a limit that a defense attorney unsuccessfully challenged in a separate case in which a man admitted driving while under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a motorcyclist in 2016.

In that case, Kent Roderick Jensen had a blood THC level of 19 ng/mL. Jensen was sentenced to 25 years with the Department of Corrections, with 20 of those years suspended.

Sherod was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Sunday. He is scheduled to appear in Yellowstone County Justice Court on a warrant Tuesday afternoon, and will be arraigned Thursday, according to Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Zachary Patten Ferreira.

