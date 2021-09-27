The home is wood framed with log accents.It is approx 3,762 sq. ft. with an oversize attached approx.832 sq, ft. 2 car garage.The home surrounded on 3 sides by BLM land.Walk into the main level great room and be greeted with nothing but view.There is the Clarks Fork River view to the north and to the south and west there is over 60 miles of the Beartooth Front view.The kitchen features a stainless Viking refrigerator/freezer, a 60 inch Viking gas stove,Hickory cabinets, built-in bookshelves and a lighted glass door cupboard for the display of special items.The shop/loafing area makes it a perfect spot to have a horse or two.
2 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $1,283,000
