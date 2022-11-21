41 secluded acres at the end of the road awaits your dreams. This newly completed log home sits on a ridge with huge views looking west into the Beartooth Mountains. The beauty of this unique home is seen in the interior knotted pine walls and artfully customized log features. 2 master bedrooms, one on the main floor, the other in the loft, with 3.5 bathrooms and a finished basement where you find a bar, pool table, and office/den. It walks out onto a 1200 sq. foot patio. The main floor has a 400 sq. foot deck facing west with views to Red Lodge Ski area, as well as southward into Wyoming. There is an 864 sq. foot barn, plus a small shed and corral area. It is 6 miles west of the state hwy. Red Lodge is just 12 miles away via seasonal roads or 25 miles via the state hwy 72. Cody is south 50 miles and Billings is north 65 miles. Wildlife includes elk, deer, moose, bear & antelope.
2 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $1,300,000
