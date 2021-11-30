This unique historic building has been a fixture of Main Street Belfry for more than 100 years. With 3000 Sf of Retail Space, a 1500SF Basement and an sprawling 1500 SF apartment, this property has endless opportunities. Family run for more than 20 years, an established business model is already in place, or you can open your own storefront. Utilize the apartment for additional income or transform this incredible piece of history into a huge 4500 SF home, complete with walk in Fridge and Freezer.
2 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $229,900
