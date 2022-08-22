2 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $675,000

Here’s your opportunity to own Boulder River frontage! 1.79 acres comprised of 8 structures and surrounded by beautiful mature landscape. Main home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath log home. Plenty of room for friends, family, and guests to camp out in the 4 furnished log cabins and gathering cabin. All have power, new roofs, and stained in 2019. Shop provides a great place to work and ample room for storage. Cute schoolhouse/playhouse for kids or could be used for a hobby room or shed. River Rocks Retreat is conveniently located on the edge of town and just upstream from the confluence of the Boulder and Yellowstone rivers. The Boulder River is known as one of Montana’s most beautiful fly-fishing rivers, containing rainbow and brown trout. Whether you are looking for a fulltime home, vacation home, or recreational property, this place has a multitude of possibilities.