Here’s your opportunity to own Boulder River frontage! 1.79 acres comprised of 8 structures and surrounded by beautiful mature landscape. Main home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath log home. Plenty of room for friends, family, and guests to camp out in the 4 furnished log cabins and gathering cabin. All have power, new roofs, and stained in 2019. Shop provides a great place to work and ample room for storage. Cute schoolhouse/playhouse for kids or could be used for a hobby room or shed. River Rocks Retreat is conveniently located on the edge of town and just upstream from the confluence of the Boulder and Yellowstone rivers. The Boulder River is known as one of Montana’s most beautiful fly-fishing rivers, containing rainbow and brown trout. Whether you are looking for a fulltime home, vacation home, or recreational property, this place has a multitude of possibilities.
2 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
No, Amazon is not building a massive new distribution center in Billings but that doesn't mean the online retailer couldn't end up here.
An apparent shooting late Monday night at MetraPark’s MontanaFair resulted in one man injured and county deputies ending up in the fairground pond in pursuit of a possible suspect.
A young man from Billings pleaded not guilty last week to accusations of robbing the Gold Dust Casino on August 8 while armed with a handgun.
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said.
City, state and federal officials reached four women in Billings earlier this who were potential victims of human trafficking as part of a national effort to combat human trafficking.
A tanker truck hauling gasoline in Yellowstone National Park rolled over Friday and spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons.
A park worker discovered the partial foot on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at Yellowstone.
Two people are facing decades in prison and multi-million dollar fines for trafficking fentanyl into the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, Havre and Great Falls.
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
An injured golden eagle was collected by FWP in Billings Heights Tuesday afternoon after it apparently struck a powerline.