Beautifully renovated 1,248 sq. ft. 2 Bdrm, 2 Bathroom home in one of Billings Premier Parks - Casa Village. This excellent location is close to all amenities, shopping and restaurants. This home is inviting with a composite covered front deck, and when you step through the front door, you'll be blown away with the amazing interior finishes! Large living room with wood burning fireplace, built-in shelving & vaulted ceilings w/wood beams. Amazing kitchen with high-end appliances, abundant cabinet & counter space and a nice Dining area for entertaining. Down the hall you'll find a laundry area with built-in table and a door leading to the attached mud room w/freezer. Large bedroom with built-in shelves and desk area with nicely appointed bathroom across the hall. In the Master Suite you'll find large closets and a soaking tub. Move in and enjoy life!
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $104,500
