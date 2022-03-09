 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $125,000

Adorable home right across the street from the park. Great simple, functional floor plan. Ready to live in or rent as-is or make it shine. Main floor living with 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom on the main floor. Laundry room in the basement.

