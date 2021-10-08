This townhouse in a quiet location is spacious and ready for your personal touch. The welcoming living room flows into the dining and kitchen areas providing the ideal spot for baking, cooking and hosting. There is plenty of room to spread out with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Outside, relax while having a coffee on your balcony or playing games in the fenced backyard.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $125,000
