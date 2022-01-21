Adorable home right across the street from the park. Great simple, functional floor plan. Ready to live in or rent as-is or make it shine. Main floor living with 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom on the main floor. Laundry room in the basement.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An off-duty deputy was struck by a possible bullet fragment after an argument in front of a Billings bar early Saturday morning. One person was hospitalized due to a rollover crash after fleeing the scene.
Billings police investigate a shooting and related car crash on Grand Avenue at 1 a.m. Saturday. According to Billings police, the shooting ha…
Billings Police Department officers continue to hunt for suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy early Sunday morning.
The 15-year-old boy who died after being shot during an altercation at Castle Rock Park in Billings Sunday morning has been identified as Khoe…
A U.S. District Court judge sided with bison advocates this week by ordering the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revisit its decision regard…
Firefighters battled a blaze inside the new drop-off facility at the Billings landfill Wednesday afternoon. The fire caused extensive damage t…
Billings police investigate the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at Castle Rock Park Sunday morning. A 15-year-old boy arrived at a Billin…
Costs incurred while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed nursing homes to operate at a loss across the country, and Montana is no exception.
The search for 26-year-old Sidney woman, Katelynn Berry, has been suspended following the discovery of human remains Thursday morning near Sidney.
Craft Local, the busy venue on Montana Avenue where you can shop for local art and enjoy live music in a family atmosphere, will move into 2501 Montana Ave. in late January or early February.