402 Burlington Ave: Step into an affordable opportunity and make this your own! With a little bit of sweat equity, you can fix and flip to make a great return or rent this home out. This one level home is fenced on a corner lot with a front porch, beautiful yard and a one-car garage this house has all the potential you could want! With an easy commute to downtown and the west end, this location can't be beat! The walkability score of 82% says it all! So grab your tools and give this great home some much needed love. Cash or in house financing only. Full inspection and structural inspection in attachments. Seller will not be making any repairs.
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $125,000
