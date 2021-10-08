 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Billings - $125,000

This charming late 1950’s-early 1960’s home is situated on a flat lot. A welcoming living room leads to an open floor plan kitchen which enhances easy entertaining. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom provide plenty of privacy and comfort. Outside, the flat yard is ideal for any type of fun, from barbecues in summer to snowball fights in winter. A detached 2 car garage sustains convenient parking and increased outdoor storage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Billings teen found
Local News

Missing Billings teen found

A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News